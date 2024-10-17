Scientists Conclude Productive CORESTA

The Cooperation Centre for Scientific Research Relative to Tobacco (CORESTA) concluded its 2024 congress today.

Hosted by BAT at the Edinburgh International Convention Centre, the congress opened Oct. 13 with 500 delegates, world-leading experts from member and nonmember organizations from more than 30 countries, attending. The theme was “Advancing Tobacco Harm Reduction Through Scientific Collaboration.”

According to BAT, the event facilitated international dialogue on best practices in scientific research related to tobacco and nicotine alongside highlighting research findings and outcomes from CORESTA members.

Danni Tower, group head of science and regulatory affairs at BAT, delivered the opening keynote speech, outlining the progress BAT has made in driving forward the tobacco harm reduction agenda. Tower called for more effective scientific collaboration in critical areas.