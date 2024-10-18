U.S. Youth Tobacco Use at 25-Year Low

Current tobacco product use among U.S. middle and high school students has dropped to the lowest recorded level in 25 years, according to newly released data from the 2024 National Youth Tobacco Survey (NYTS). Within the past year alone, at least half a million fewer students are using tobacco products, contributing to this important progress.

In 2024, 2.25 million middle and high school students reported current use (use on one or more days during the past 30 days) of any tobacco product, compared to 2.80 million in 2023. This decline was largely attributable to the significant drop in the number of students who reported current e-cigarette use (2.13 million youth in 2023 compared to 1.63 million youth in 2024).

Within the past year, a significant decline also occurred in current hookah use (290,000 in 2023 compared to 190,000 in 2024). Cigarette smoking reached the lowest level ever recorded by the survey, with only 1.4 percent of students reporting current use in 2024.

“Reaching a 25-year low for youth tobacco product use is an extraordinary milestone for public health. However, with more than 2 million youth using tobacco products and certain groups not experiencing declines in use, our mission is far from complete,” said Deirdre Lawrence Kittner, director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Office on Smoking and Health, in a statement. “We must remain committed to public health efforts to ensure all youth can live healthy, tobacco-free lives.”