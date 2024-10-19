Austin Smokers Invited to Join IQOS Wait List

The (re)introduction of tobacco-heating products into the U.S. has been eagerly awaited by investors and tobacco harm reduction advocates, who hope the product will help transition smokers from deadly combustible cigarettes to less-harmful heating products. Tests suggest that heating tobacco produces lower levels of harmful chemicals than burning it. IQOS has been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a modified-risk tobacco product.

In Tobacco Reporter’s October issue, Cheryl Olson reflects on how the launch of tobacco heating products may impact the U.S. market.

IQOS was briefly test-marketed by PMI’s former U.S. partner, Altria Group. In September 2021, the International Trade Commission determined that the product infringed patents owned by British American Tobacco and barred IQOS imports.

PMI and BAT subsequently resolved their intellectual property dispute, clearing the way for IQOS sales in the U.S. In October 2022, PMI reclaimed the U.S. commercialization rights to IQOS, saying Altria had failed to meet certain milestones stipulated in their agreement.

IQOS is already available in 84 countries, and since launching in Japan 10 years ago, it has helped more than 22 million people worldwide make the switch from cigarettes, according to PMI. A 2019 study by researchers at the American Cancer Society showed that cigarette sales decreased five times faster after IQOS was introduced in Japan.

IQOS is now PMI’s top revenue earner, surpassing the company’s bestselling Marlboro cigarette brand.

PMI’s latest integrated report shows that 38 percent of the company’s total net revenue now comes from its smoke-free business, which also includes the popular Zyn nicotine pouches .

“For the first time in history, smoke-free products have surpassed cigarette combustibles,” PMI CEO Jacek Olczak said at the Technovation event on Oct. 9 in Neuchâtel, Switzerland, according to Malaya Business Insight.