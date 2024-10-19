Elfbar and Lost Mary Create Advisory Board

Elfbar and Lost Mary have created a board in the U.K. to provide strategic advice for the brands.

Board members are from across relevant disciplines in the U.K. with senior-level experience, including in the national and local government, the medical profession and law enforcement.

The newly formed advisory board also serves Heaven Gifts, the company that manages Elfbar and Lost Mary.

“The creation of this advisory board marks a milestone in the global operations of Elfbar and Lost Mary. This aligns with our long-term commitment as the responsible market leader for the vaping sector worldwide, and our exploration of the smoking cessation role vaping products play,” said Heaven Gifts Global Vice-President Victor Xiao in a statement.

“This board further signals our intent to address concerns around, for example, youth vaping, the environmental impact, and illicit trade. Starting in the U.K., we are looking to bring this mechanism to more global markets, particularly those in Europe.”

Members of the advisory board include Steve Bennett, former director of investigations at the National Crime Agency; George Eustice, former member of parliament and secretary of state for the department of environment, food and rural affairs; Susie Kemp, former CEO of Swindon Borough council and deputy chief executive of Surrey county council; Lord Porter, former council leader and chair of the Local Government Association; Sairah Salim-Sartoni, a health psychologist with extensive experience in smoking cessation and tobacco harm reduction; and Lord Walney, a former member of parliament and special advisor to Prime Minister Gordon Brown and Business Secretary Lord Hutton.