ITGA Concludes Annual Meeting

The Tobacco Growers Association of North Carolina (TGANC) hosted this year’s annual general meeting of the International Tobacco Growers Association (ITGA), Oct.15-18 in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA. Among other activities, participants visited one of the world’s biggest tobacco processing plants, witnessed a live auction and toured a research farm. ITGA members also re-elected ITGA’s President José Javier Aranda for another term.

During the event, leading agronomists shared their insights into global tobacco yields over the past decade. While the U.S, Brazil and several European origins registered increases, the overall picture is one of flat performance or even decline, which goes against trends in other crops like corn, soybean and cotton.

During the open session conference, delegates had the opportunity to discuss ITGA’s global research in the U.S. context. Moderated by William Snell from the University of Kentucky, a panel comprising local growers revealed that the issues faced by growers worldwide are very similar.

Panelists also discussed the consequences of the U.S. tobacco buyout, which led to the creation of bigger farms and shifted production west but failed to boost yields.