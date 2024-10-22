Morocco Expects Surge in Tobacco Revenues

The Moroccan government expects to collect more than MAD13.7 billion ($1.32 billion) in tax revenue from tobacco sales, reports Morocco World News, citing data from the 2025 finance bill.

This year’s budget introduces measures to increase tax revenue aimed at supporting economic growth, including domestic taxes on alcohol, beer and tobacco consumption.

The finance bill aims to increase the government’s total tax take by 14.49 percent to MAD657.8 billion, with significant additional contributions expected from smokers and alcohol drinkers.

Ministers met Oct. 18 at the Royal Place in Rabat to discuss key elements of the 2025 finance bill. Among other goals, the legislation aims to strengthen social cohesion, boost “economic sovereignty” and ensure sustainable public finances.