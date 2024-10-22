Philippine Raids Net Multiple Illicit Vape Sellers

Nationwide raids in the Philippines uncovered illicit seller 408 sellers vape products, whose operations are unregistered or whose products do not carry the appropriate revenue stamps, reports Business World.

illicit retailers and resellers were found not only in metropolitan Manilla, but also in other places, including Ilocos Sur, Pangasinan and Benguet.

Beginning June 1, the BIR required all vape manufacturers and sellers to affix internal revenue stamps on their products to indicate tax compliance.

Republic Act 11900 instructs the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to order the immediate recall, ban or seizure from public sale or distribution of vaporized nicotine and non-nicotine products or novel tobacco products not registered with the BIR, including those sold online.

The BIR intends to conduct regulator raids on illegal vape sellers. “I have ordered weekly raids against illicit vape retailers, wherever they may be found,” said BIR Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr.

In the first half of the year, the BIR estimated foregone revenue of around PHP7.2 billion ($124.47 million) from seized vape and tobacco products.