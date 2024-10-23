Philippine President Invited to Address Anti-Illicit Trade Forum

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has been invited to address the opening day of the National Tobacco Administration’s (NTA) second anti-illicit trade summit, which will take place in Quezon City on Oct. 23- 24. The first event took place in August 2023.

The summit is expected to attract more than 200 participants from the farming sector, tobacco companies and media outlets, among other stakeholders.

Anchored on the theme: “Advancing the Local Tobacco Industry and Combating Illicit Trade,” the forum will focus on the ongoing government efforts in the war against illicit tobacco trade in the Philippines.

“Addressing the illicit tobacco trade requires a whole of national approach, and multi-faceted strategies that include strengthening national policies, enhancing regional cooperation, improving enforcement mechanisms and increasing public awareness,” said NTA Administrator and CEO Belinda S. Sanchez in a statement.

In recent years, the Philippine tobacco industry has faced significant challenges due to the illicit tobacco trade.

According to the NTA, the illicit tobacco trade adversely impacts government revenue, public health, national security and farmer livelihoods. The Bureau of Internal Revenue estimates that the national government misses out on up to PHP100 billion ($1.71 billion) annually in tax receipts due to illicit tobacco trade.

Data from the NTA shows 2.2 million Filipinos financially depend on tobacco, including more than 430,000 farmers, farm workers and their family members.