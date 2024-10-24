Maldives President Wants Higher Tobacco Sales Age

The president of Maldives wants to raise the legal age for the sale of tobacco products from 18 to 21, reports The Edition.

In a post on the social media platform X, Mohamed Muizzu announced that he will propose amendments to the Tobacco Control Act as part of efforts to discourage young people from adopting tobacco use.

The revisions will also include stricter enforcement measures to address violations of the law.

Earlier this month, Muizzu announced a ban on the sale and use of vapes starting Dec. 15, with instructions to relevant authorities to take action on November 14.

The amendment includes a 50 percent tax on electronic tobacco products and a charge of MVR8 ($0.51) per sticker. It also calls for an MVR8 fee for flavors and chemicals added to tobacco products.