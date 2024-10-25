University of Louisville to Host THR Course
The University of Louisville School of Medicine will host a continuing education course on tobacco harm reduction (THR).
The program educates healthcare professionals about less-hazardous alternatives to cigarettes that still satisfy a smoker’s desire for nicotine/tobacco satisfaction. Rather than promoting medical intervention, the course equips health professionals to offer lifestyle options, especially to smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit nicotine/tobacco entirely.
This program covers the following in five one-hour recorded PowerPoint presentations. Dozens of links to primary source materials demonstrating the critical public health value of THR are included.
- Nicotine: Correcting misperceptions
- Smoking and vaping in the U.S.
- Risks of smokeless tobacco use and cigar smoking explained
- Risks of e-cigarettes and heat-not-burn tobacco explained
- Tobacco harm reduction can work: Evidence from around the world
For more information, visit: https://louisville.edu/medicine/cme/credits/tobacco-harm-reduction.