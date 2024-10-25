  • October 25, 2024

University of Louisville to Host THR Course

University of Louisville to Host THR Course
Image: 4kclips

The University of Louisville School of Medicine will host a continuing education course on tobacco harm reduction (THR).

The program educates healthcare professionals about less-hazardous alternatives to cigarettes that still satisfy a smoker’s desire for nicotine/tobacco satisfaction. Rather than promoting medical intervention, the course equips health professionals to offer lifestyle options, especially to smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit nicotine/tobacco entirely.

This program covers the following in five one-hour recorded PowerPoint presentations. Dozens of links to primary source materials demonstrating the critical public health value of THR are included.

  • Nicotine: Correcting misperceptions
  • Smoking and vaping in the U.S.
  • Risks of smokeless tobacco use and cigar smoking explained
  • Risks of e-cigarettes and heat-not-burn tobacco explained
  • Tobacco harm reduction can work: Evidence from around the world

 For more information, visit: https://louisville.edu/medicine/cme/credits/tobacco-harm-reduction.

Tags:

© 2024, Tobacco Reporter. All rights reserved