University of Louisville to Host THR Course

The University of Louisville School of Medicine will host a continuing education course on tobacco harm reduction (THR).

The program educates healthcare professionals about less-hazardous alternatives to cigarettes that still satisfy a smoker’s desire for nicotine/tobacco satisfaction. Rather than promoting medical intervention, the course equips health professionals to offer lifestyle options, especially to smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit nicotine/tobacco entirely.

This program covers the following in five one-hour recorded PowerPoint presentations. Dozens of links to primary source materials demonstrating the critical public health value of THR are included.

Nicotine: Correcting misperceptions

Smoking and vaping in the U.S.

Risks of smokeless tobacco use and cigar smoking explained

Risks of e-cigarettes and heat-not-burn tobacco explained

Tobacco harm reduction can work: Evidence from around the world

For more information, visit: https://louisville.edu/medicine/cme/credits/tobacco-harm-reduction.