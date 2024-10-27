Catania to Host Conference On Harm Reduction

The Center of Excellence for the Acceleration of Harm Reduction (CoEHAR) will host its national conference on Oct. 30 at the University of Catania, Italy.

The 2024 edition will host 25 speakers from prestigious research centers and international universities, including the Moffitt Cancer Center, Dartmouth College, George Washington University and the Milken Institute School of Public Health.

“Scientific research on harm reduction strategies has reached a critical turning point, where information about new frontiers represented by modified-risk devices can no longer be ignored,” said CoEHAR founder Riccardo Polosa in a statement.

“This year’s gathering with our colleagues from the harm reduction scientific community will allow us to capture the current state of research, providing even more important answers on the health benefits that modified-risk devices can bring to dental health, vision, and diabetes management. There will also be a focus on new technologies and the application of artificial intelligence systems in smoking cessation therapies.”

The full program can be downloaded here.