PCA and Cigar Academy Partner in Education

The Premium Cigar Association (PCA) and The Cigar Academy announced a strategic partnership to offer comprehensive educational programs and certifications for cigar industry professionals and enthusiasts. This collaboration gives PCA members a new way to learn about the cigar industry and its processes through online modules and in-person workshops.

The Cigar Academy’s educational program has been designed and endorsed by cigar makers and professionals from the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Honduras, and Mexico.

“We firmly believe in the power of education to protect and grow the cigar industry. This partnership with The Cigar Academy will bring immense value to our retail members and our newly formed Alliance,” said PCA CEO Joshua Habursky in a statement. “This partnership is part of a slate of new programs and partnerships where the association works with existing stakeholders rather than reinventing the wheel.”

Founded by Ricardo Carioni and Thomas Gryson, The Cigar Academy is committed to delivering accessible and rigorous cigar education. “For all cigar lovers seeking authentic knowledge about the cultural heritage and artisanal traditions of the cigar world, The Cigar Academy is the ultimate source,” said Carioni. “Shared and accessible knowledge is power. Through this partnership, we aim to provide education for everyone—from cigar and non-tobacco businesses to policymakers and aficionados—while ensuring that the true cigar culture is preserved and protected from misguided regulations.”

“Our mission is to offer everyone direct access to knowledge and expertise through courses crafted together with those who run factories and farms of renowned cigar companies, done with precision and care,” said Gryson. “We are honored to have the endorsement of legendary cigar makers, and our goal is to lead individuals toward formal certification through their knowledge and guidance.”