Habanos Drops 2024 Upmann Magnum Finite LE

The launch of the H. Upmann Magnum Finite Limited Edition 2024 vitola took place in one of the most iconic locations in the Spanish capital. The arches and inner gates of the Las Ventas bullring, a space filled with charm, history, and culture.

Habanos, S.A., the distribution arm of Cuban cigars, together with its partner and exclusive distributor for the Spanish market, Tabacalera, S.L.U., presented the new vitola at the event organized by the Club Pasión Habanos under the name El ruedo de H. Upmann

“The H. Upmann Magnum Finite Limited Edition 2024 (53 ring gauge x 130 mm length) stands out not only for its elegance but also for its exclusivity. It is a vitola designed for aficionados seeking a unique and sophisticated experience, combining the heritage and brand’s tradition, its refined Habanos, with a light to medium strength, and the characteristic aging of at least two years for Limited Editions,” a Habanos release states. “H. Upmann Magnum Finite is the result of a meticulous crafting process, using wrapper, filler, and binder leaves from the Vuelta Abajo* plantations, where the world’s best tobacco is produced, in Pinar del Rio region, Cuba.”

Magnum Finite comes in an exclusive box of 25 units. The flavor is creamy, woody, toasted, and earthy, with vegetal and mineral hints, ripe fruit, sweetness, and light spices, leaving a finish of hay, smoked cedar, damp earth, moss, iodine hints, dried plum, vanilla, nutmeg, and molasses.

Its aroma is tobacco, woody, toasted, herbal, ripe fruit, spicy and sweet, smoked cedar, leather, raisin, coffee, cocoa, clove, vanilla, and molasses.