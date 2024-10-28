Nepali Lawmaker Uncovers Privatization ‘Plot’

A Nepali lawmaker has uncovered “a plot” to privatize the Janakpur Cigarette Factory, reports The Rising Nepal.

Bimalendra Nidhi, a senior leader of the Nepali Congress party, said that while government officials had informed him that they were in the process of renewing the company’s license, he had heard rumors that the factory was in fact being prepared for privatization.

Nidhi reminded reporters that the Janakpur Cigarette Factory is the property of Madhes Province, and that his party would protest any plans for privatization because it would contravene the principle of federalism.