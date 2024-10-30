FDA to Review 2ONE Marketing Application

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted for review 2ONE Labs’ premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) for 2ONE brand nicotine pouches.

According to 2ONE Labs CEO Vincent Schuman, this means that the company’s application will now enter the next critical phase of the FDA review process. “Our company will continue to fully fund this application through to its successful completion, and our wholesale, retail and sponsorship partners should view this ‘acceptance’ as a sign of our ability to navigate this complex PMTA process and our unwavering commitment to support the long-term availability of the 2ONE brand in the U.S. market,” Schuman said in a German-language statement.

“We have developed 2ONE nicotine pouches for adult consumers—21 and older—who find it difficult to switch from combustible or traditional oral tobacco products. The availability of the 2ONE brand in the market over the past five years and the interest and growth our brand has achieved through strong retail partnerships, such as with Circle K, have shown that it is possible even for innovative companies to identify and introduce unique brands that truly offer adults the perfect transition product.”

Earlier this month, 2ONE Labs filed a trademark infringement lawsuit and a preliminary injunction against Imperial Brand subsidiaries Zone nicotine pouch trademark. The suit alleges that Imperial’s Zone products willfully infringe the 2ONE nicotine pouch brand.