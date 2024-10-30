France to Ban Nicotine Pouches 

French Health Minister Geneviève Darrieussecq said in an interview with the newspaper Le Parisien published on Wednesday that nicotine pouches “are dangerous products because they contain high doses of nicotine.” She added that a ban will be announced in the coming weeks.

In Germany, while tobacco-free nicotine pouches are officially banned, they remain accessible and popular among young people, according to experts from the Tobacco Outpatient Clinic at Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich.

“I am very concerned because poisoning centers are receiving more and more calls from young people with acute nicotine symptoms related to the use of pouches,” said the French minister.

These include vomiting, shaking spasms, low blood pressure and impaired consciousness, she said.

The minister warned that “the marketing of this product is directly aimed at young people. ” She added that young people need to be protected.

Michael Landl, director of the World Vapers’ Alliance (WVA), criticized the move as being detrimental to public health.

“By banning nicotine pouches, Minister Darrieussecq is closing off an effective, far less harmful path for millions who struggle to quit smoking. Pouches have proven to help smokers transition away from cigarettes in other countries and are considerably safer,” he said. “Rather than offering options, France risks pushing people toward smoking or the black market.”

The French health minister plans to ban similar products, such as chewing gum or balls, in addition to the pouches.