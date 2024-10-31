Japan Tobacco Reports Third-Quarter Results

Japan Tobacco reported revenue of ¥2.39 trillion ($15.69 billion) and adjusted operating profit of ¥672.5 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, up 11 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively, from the comparable 2023 quarter. At constant currency exchange rates, core revenue increased 6.8 percent to ¥2.21 trillion and adjusted operating profit increased 2.6 percent to ¥681.7 billion. Operating profit declined 0.8 percent to ¥442.4 billion.

“The JT Group posted another set of strong results for the third quarter, mainly driven by solid pricing in the tobacco business, “ said JT Group President and CEO Masamichi Terabatake in a statement.

“Our solid market share momentum, combined with better-than-expected overall demand in a number of markets, and the significant Ploom volume growth of 40.0 percent, resulted in total volume increasing by 2.2 percent year-on-year.

“The geo-expansion of Ploom, our investment priority, has now reached 23 markets, and in Japan, the largest Ploom market, we continued to gain share in the HTS segment reaching 11.8 percent quarter-to-date. Overall, RRP-related revenue increased by approximately 22 percent year-on-year.

“Following the successful acquisition of Vector Group, I am very pleased to welcome the employees of VGR to the JT Group. I am confident that our expanded presence in the highly profitable US market will improve the JT Group’s returns in combustibles and strengthen our mid- to long-term financial position through sustainable hard currency profit and cash flows.”