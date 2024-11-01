A Breath of Fresh AIR
AIR Global focuses on innovating the shisha and inhalation sphere, catering to growing markets and evolving needs.
By Marissa Dean
Much like most of the tobacco industry, the shisha and hookah markets have been around for a long time. Unlike much of the industry, however, these markets have seen comparatively little innovation over the years. Advanced Inhalation Rituals (AIR) Global joined the fray with the goal of “revolutionizing the shisha experience by combining ancient social rituals with cutting-edge technology,” as AIR’s chief product officer, Paul Dawson, said.
Shisha smoking is risky due to the use of chemical-laden charcoal and combustion. When asked why the company chose inhalation as its focus, Dawson said that they “saw an opportunity to innovate in a space that hadn’t evolved much over the centuries. By focusing on inhalation, we can deliver products that not only provide a better user experience but also reduce health risks and the environmental impact. There is a challenge within this industry sector to harness technology for better experiences and reduce the risk of inhalation rituals.”
A New Shisha Experience
“We’re committed to offering reduced-risk, cleaner and more sustainable alternatives to traditional shisha,” Dawson said. The company’s OOKA product is the perfect example of this. OOKA is AIR’s pod-based heat-not-burn hookah device that heats shisha molasses rather than using charcoal to burn shisha as in traditional hookah smoking. According to the company, OOKA emits on average 94 percent lower levels of harmful chemicals—laboratory aerosol tests showed that carbon monoxide emissions were below the laboratory detection limit of 0.000097 mg per milliliter.
OOKA uses specially made pods, which contain an intelligent microchip that automatically programs the device to heat to a specific temperature profile that is monitored 25 times per second, creating a consistent experience for users and preventing combustion. Dawson noted that OOKA is a game-changer for the hookah and shisha market. “It’s the world’s first charcoal-free, pod-based shisha device, and by eliminating charcoal, OOKA not only reduces harmful by-products like carbon monoxide but also makes the entire experience more convenient,” he said. “There’s no ash or mess, and the setup time is drastically reduced. This has transformed how people experience shisha, especially outside of traditional lounge settings, allowing them to enjoy it easily at home or even on vacation.”
Traditional hookah devices require the user to pack what is called a bowl, which sits at the top of the device, with shisha tobacco. The tobacco is then heated using charcoal, creating smoke through the waterpipe as users inhale through an attached hose. Some hookahs include multiple hoses for multiple users at once while others only have one hose. Hookah smoking is usually a social experience shared with friends or family, whether in a lounge setting or elsewhere.
When asked what inspired OOKA, Dawson noted that OOKA was born out of a desire to modernize the traditional shisha experience by using cutting-edge technology to create something cleaner, more efficient and more user-friendly. “We saw a gap in the market where people loved the social ritual of shisha but were looking for an alternative to the mess of charcoals and packing the bowl, as well as the time taken to prepare traditional shisha and the health concerns associated with charcoal heating,” he said. “So, we wanted to create something which eliminated charcoal, was quicker to set up and [was] mess-free which could revolutionize the shisha inhalation experience. Importantly, we must also recognize that whilst most people enjoy consuming shisha, very few enjoy setting it up and even fewer can recreate a decent shisha experience at home. We wanted to create a decent shisha experience that people could love and fit into their busy lives.”
Expanding Innovative Inhalation
While AIR offers other inhalation products as well, OOKA is “definitely [the company’s] most revolutionary and innovative product yet,” said Dawson. The shisha device seems to currently have much of the company’s focus as it moves to expand its markets. “That said, each of our products serves a specific market need, and we see strong demand across different regions,” Dawson said. “Traditional shisha products remain popular in regions like the Middle East, but we are seeing OOKA rapidly gaining traction everywhere—for instance, in Germany, OOKA saw off many competitors and was awarded the Best Hookah Award at the Shishamesse 2024 show earlier this year and already has many admirers in the U.S.”
Hookah and shisha are traditionally more prevalent in the Middle East, but Dawson noted that there is demand for the products elsewhere. AIR has now opened offices in the U.S., among other countries, and factories in the United Arab Emirates as well as Poland, which focus on high-demand markets in the Middle East and Asia and markets in Europe, respectively, with further expansion forming part of the company’s goal. “Our presence in the U.S. has allowed us to tap into a growing interest in shisha among new demographics, but as with all new products, we started with a test market in California to understand our U.S. customers better,” Dawson said. “While the tradition originates in the Middle East, there’s also significant demand in Western markets, particularly as people look for new social experiences post-pandemic. With products like OOKA, we’ve been able to attract a wider audience, including more health-conscious consumers. The U.S. national launch of OOKA begins in October, and we’re excited to see how others in the U.S. respond to the latest innovation.”
Recently, AIR opened a Research, Design and Development (RDD) Lab in Dubai, which focuses on “creating revolutionary inhalation products.” AIR’s future is in continuing to expand into new markets, launch innovative products, improve consumer experiences and further commitment to sustainability, health-conscious design and revolutionizing the inhalation space, according to Dawson. “RDD is one of the most exciting teams to be part of within AIR, and we’ve brought together a diverse mix of creative people from over 20 different nationalities to spearhead our innovation portfolio,” he said.
OOKA is by no means the end of the line for AIR’s innovation, according to Dawson. “While I can’t share too much just yet, we have several exciting products in development that we expect to launch later this year and in 2025 and ambitious plans for the next five years,” he said. “These innovations will continue to push boundaries in terms of health-conscious design, convenience and sustainability.”