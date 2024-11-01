A Breath of Fresh AIR

“We’re committed to offering reduced-risk, cleaner and more sustainable alternatives to traditional shisha,” Dawson said. The company’s OOKA product is the perfect example of this. OOKA is AIR’s pod-based heat-not-burn hookah device that heats shisha molasses rather than using charcoal to burn shisha as in traditional hookah smoking. According to the company, OOKA emits on average 94 percent lower levels of harmful chemicals—laboratory aerosol tests showed that carbon monoxide emissions were below the laboratory detection limit of 0.000097 mg per milliliter.

OOKA uses specially made pods, which contain an intelligent microchip that automatically programs the device to heat to a specific temperature profile that is monitored 25 times per second, creating a consistent experience for users and preventing combustion. Dawson noted that OOKA is a game-changer for the hookah and shisha market. “It’s the world’s first charcoal-free, pod-based shisha device, and by eliminating charcoal, OOKA not only reduces harmful by-products like carbon monoxide but also makes the entire experience more convenient,” he said. “There’s no ash or mess, and the setup time is drastically reduced. This has transformed how people experience shisha, especially outside of traditional lounge settings, allowing them to enjoy it easily at home or even on vacation.”

Traditional hookah devices require the user to pack what is called a bowl, which sits at the top of the device, with shisha tobacco. The tobacco is then heated using charcoal, creating smoke through the waterpipe as users inhale through an attached hose. Some hookahs include multiple hoses for multiple users at once while others only have one hose. Hookah smoking is usually a social experience shared with friends or family, whether in a lounge setting or elsewhere.

When asked what inspired OOKA, Dawson noted that OOKA was born out of a desire to modernize the traditional shisha experience by using cutting-edge technology to create something cleaner, more efficient and more user-friendly. “We saw a gap in the market where people loved the social ritual of shisha but were looking for an alternative to the mess of charcoals and packing the bowl, as well as the time taken to prepare traditional shisha and the health concerns associated with charcoal heating,” he said. “So, we wanted to create something which eliminated charcoal, was quicker to set up and [was] mess-free which could revolutionize the shisha inhalation experience. Importantly, we must also recognize that whilst most people enjoy consuming shisha, very few enjoy setting it up and even fewer can recreate a decent shisha experience at home. We wanted to create a decent shisha experience that people could love and fit into their busy lives.”