Increasing Stakeholder Engagement

During September and October 2024, there were a number of tobacco-related and nicotine-related conferences, including the Global Tobacco and Nicotine Forum in Athens; the Nicotine and Tobacco Science Conference in Charleston, South Carolina, USA; the Tobacco Science Research Conference in Atlanta; CORESTA in Edinburg; and the Food and Drug Law Institute annual tobacco and nicotine conference in Washington, D.C. The E-Cigarette Summit will convene in London in December.

All of these conferences have a number of things in common, including looking at how to move forward in advancing public health and harm reduction and advocating for more stakeholder engagement. While these objectives are to be applauded and enjoy support, the tobacco and nicotine space remains more divided, polarized and tribal than ever.

This division and the animosity that often goes with it mirrors what we see happening in societies around the world. This is tragic in terms of public health when more time is being spent fighting perceived enemies than looking for common-ground solutions to save lives.

The divide is not merely between Big Tobacco and mainstream public health organizations but now also seems to include anyone associated with tobacco and nicotine. It is troubling to me that significant divisions continue to occur within the public health community to the extent that some take the position that anyone engaging with the tobacco and nicotine sector needs to be “called out,” blacklisted and even banned from attending some meetings or conferences.

For some years now, I have taken the position that “safe-haven” dialogues between stakeholders are essential to advancing our public health objectives of reducing disease and death from the use of tobacco and especially the combustible cigarette, which is by far the riskiest tool for nicotine consumption. Today’s rapidly changing tobacco and nicotine environment is very different from the days of the “tobacco wars” of the late 20th century.

We should be constantly reminding ourselves that globally, there are approximately 1 billion smokers who are subject to dying prematurely from cigarette smoking. In the U.S. alone, the number of smokers remains close to 30 million, making cigarette smoking the single most preventable cause of death.

Many battles must be fought, but new approaches, ideas and opportunities need to be discussed and considered as well.