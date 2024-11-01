Pride in Tobacco

The open day conference started with an overview of the ITGA’s strategic objectives. Currently, the ITGA focuses on four pillars—information, tobacco sector advocacy, strategic partnerships and reinforcement of the membership base. ITGA CEO Mercedes Vazquez went through the association’s substantial data reserves and capabilities, campaigns to help bring attention to the enormous socioeconomic impact of tobacco growing, such as the May 31 World Understanding Tobacco Farming Day and the Oct. 28 World Tobacco Growers Day, along with the association’s recent participation in the InterTabac/InterSupply trade fair, which presented four ITGA member associations an opportunity to obtain greater visibility. This is particularly important to entities such as Fedetabaco in Colombia, which went through an extraordinary transformation after leading companies left the market with little notice and no alternatives.

Shane MacGuill, Euromonitor International’s global lead for nicotine and cannabis, provided an in-depth global overview of consumption trends. MacGuill noted that the U.S. market is characterized by an ongoing realignment of consumption behavior in the context of overall flat nicotine volume evolution. Among the most significant global tobacco drivers for the future will be regulatory innovation, including sustainability, cost-of-living crises and risk of impaired sensitivities, along with a broadening of the nicotine universe, according to MacGuill. Currently, the Middle East and Africa are the only cigarette markets experiencing growth, compared with significant declines in Europe and North America.

The top volume growth cigarette markets in the next five years, according to Euromonitor, will be Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates, Cambodia, Egypt and Lebanon while the biggest volume declines are expected in New Zealand, Australia, Denmark, the United Kingdom and Ireland. In the reduced-risk products space, heated tobacco is establishing itself as the key format as significant e-vapor value migrates to illicit markets. Euromonitor’s estimates of the total nicotine market (excluding China), which includes legal and illicit sales and all categories, traditional and novel, indicate striking overall nicotine resilience. In stick-equivalent terms, global volumes are expected to remain unchanged from 2018 to 2028. In addition, the reduced-risk categories are gaining share of the total nicotine universe, but by 2028, it is likely that cigarette sales will still account for three in every four nicotine units. Regarding one of the newest tobacco categories, nicotine pouches, growth is predominantly centered in the U.S., with no evidence of serious traction elsewhere. In the “beyond nicotine” category, manufacturers’ activity remains patchy as the cannabis revolution slows down.