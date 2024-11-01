Small Packs, Big Problems

No matter the outcome, the situation is unlikely to yield any winners. In April, local news outlets reported that BAT subsidiary Pakistan Tobacco Co. (PTC) had asked Pakistan’s government for permission to fulfill a $20.5 million order from Sudan for cigarettes packed in boxes of 10 sticks each.

The sale would require a change of law. Under its Prohibition of Sale of Cigarettes to Minors rule, Pakistan bans the manufacture of packs containing fewer than 20 cigarettes. Health activists believe that small packs encourage smoking among lower-income groups, including minors, because such packs are less expensive than packs containing more cigarettes.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved PTC’s request on May 28 after a committee comprising members from various ministries argued that the 10-pack prohibition applied only to products intended for sale on the domestic market. The sale could proceed, the committee said, on the conditions that the manufacturer ensured product traceability, printed the text “For export purposes only” on each pack and agreed to submit quarterly export invoices to the health ministry.

The latter, however, has dragged its feet on giving the required green light. According to local press reports, the ministry has referred the matter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Meanwhile, PTC continues lobbying for a change of law.

The plans face strong opposition from health groups. Soon after learning about PTC’s plans, the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids expressed concern, arguing that the move would not only jeopardize progress made in tobacco control but also directly target those most vulnerable to the harmful effects of tobacco consumption. The group’s country head for Pakistan argued that “kiddie packs” produced for export would inevitably find their way onto the local market, thus directly undermining efforts to discourage smoking among young people.

In July, representatives of 25 member countries of the African Tobacco Control Alliance wrote a letter urging Pakistan’s prime minister to prevent PTC from exporting small cigarette packs to Sudan. “If a product is too dangerous for one country’s children, it is too dangerous for children anywhere,” the signatories wrote. “Putting other people’s children at risk of tobacco addiction, disease and death is unacceptable—don’t put our African kids at risk by changing your strong tobacco control regulations in Pakistan.”

Due to the delay in obtaining permission, Sudan started contacting other countries to fulfill its order.

Both Pakistan and Sudan are parties to the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC), which obliges them to prohibit the sale of cigarettes individually or in small packs. However, the treaty does not define what constitutes “small.” Of the more than 180 FCTC signatories, at least 82 member states require cigarettes to be sold in packs containing at least 20 sticks.