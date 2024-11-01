Spread the Word

Tower: Governments, the public health community as well as manufacturers like BAT and their business partners have a key role to play in maximizing the potential of smokeless products to contribute to tobacco harm reduction.

In July 2023, the FDA [U.S. Food and Drug Administration] has authorized the marketing and sale of our vapor product Vuse Alto with Golden Tobacco and Rich Tobacco flavors in the United States. This is good news for adult smokers, who would otherwise continue to smoke, and for public health.

Evidence-based regulation requires a comprehensive scientific assessment, from data that assesses the health impact of new products, to the impact on the population, including users of new products and nonusers of nicotine products.

At BAT, we are focused on driving awareness and understanding of our science across multiple scientific and other nonconsumer audiences. We believe that by being open and transparent with our data, we can meaningfully contribute to the discussion on tobacco harm reduction.