Thoughtful Progress

Perhaps the GTNF’s biggest “coup” this year was the participation of Kathy Crosby, president and CEO of The Truth Initiative, a U.S. anti-tobacco group established after the 1998 landmark Master Settlement Agreement between leading tobacco companies and American states seeking to recover the cost of treating sick smokers. The Truth Initiative has been highly skeptical of e-cigarettes, especially because of their uptake by underage consumers. But Crosby courageously elected to engage rather than demonize the industry—a decision that will surely have raised eyebrows among the more uncompromising members of the public health establishment.

Yet Crosby did not dilute her message. Even as she acknowledged the need for less harmful solutions for smokers who are not ready to leave nicotine behind, she was adamant such products should leave behind their youth appeal. With unauthorized sales accounting for the overwhelming majority of U.S. e-cigarette sales, she urged retailers to remove illegal products from their store shelves immediately. Doing so, she said, would create goodwill and pave the way for constructive dialogue with the public health community. Industry representatives at the GTNF eagerly accepted the olive branch. “The ball is now in our court,” said Jose Luis Murillo, chief regulatory advisor to Juul Labs’ CEO.

Encouragingly, each link of the supply chain represented at GTNF appeared eager to address underage access. While preventing sales to minors is a legal requirement in many markets, NACS’ chief, Armour, stressed that his organization’s members are motivated not by fear of penalties but because they feel a responsibility toward the communities they serve.

Of course, that doesn’t mean it’s easy. Sketching the size of challenge, Armour noted that half of the U.S. population—some 165 people—comes to a convenience store every day, with 40 percent of their inventory comprising age-restricted products such as tobacco, alcohol and lottery tickets. Fortunately, technology, such as digital age verification platforms, are increasingly alleviating the burden.

While the desire to prevent youth access is widely shared among stakeholders, opinions differ on the best way to achieve that objective. Around the world, lawmakers are increasingly resorting to prohibition, banning vape flavors or single-use products, for example—or outlawing new nicotine products altogether.

That is not the approach favored by most GTNF speakers. Counterfactual Director Clive Bates reminded his audience that people have been using nicotine for at least 12,000 years. “Demand will persist because nicotine provides psychoactive rewards,” he predicted. Banning it, Bates noted, will simply shift demand from legitimate suppliers to law-evading ones, as happened in the U.S., where an onerous product authorization system combined with halfhearted enforcement has handed nearly the entire vaping business to the black market. Dave Dobbins, former chief operating officer of the American Legacy Foundation and now a consultant to Altria Group, cited the example of Bhutan, which in 2004 declared a nationwide ban on sales of tobacco products but was later forced to abandon its experiment under pressure from the illicit market (see “Bhutan’s Tryst with Health Imperialism,” Tobacco Reporter, June 2024).

Instead of betting on unworkable bans, many GTNF attendees were hopeful that the same innovation that had brought the world less harmful nicotine products would help tackle challenges such as underage consumption. Elaine Round, group head of life sciences at BAT, took the opportunity introduce the GTNF audience to her company’s recently launched Omni platform, an evidence-based, accessible and dynamic resource that shows how science and innovation can combine to achieve a smokeless world. The potential of such innovations was clearly demonstrated in three “big pitch” presentations, a new GTNF event during which companies outlined their solutions to some of the business’ most vexing problems, and answered questions from an expert panel.