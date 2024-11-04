Finland to Hike Tobacco Taxes

Finland will increase tobacco taxes by nearly 30 percent between now and 2027, reports Yle News.

The raises will take place in six increments and eventually drive the price of a pack of cigarettes above €13 ($14.16). Tobacco taxes will be raised twice a year until July 2027, for a total increase of 27.1 percent.

The government aims to earn around €100 million from the tobacco tax increases.

The tax increases will apply to cigarettes, loose tobacco, pipe tobacco, cigars and cigarillos. However, nicotine pouches and e-cigarette liquids will not be affected by these hikes.

After the increases, a pack of cigarettes will cost an average of around €13.20.