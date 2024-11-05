Malaysia Urged to Reconsider Display Ban

The Malaysian Vapers Alliance (MVA) is urging the ministry of health to reconsider the vape display ban introduced under the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852), set to take effect on April 1, 2025.

According to MVA, the display ban not only limits consumers’ right to make informed decisions but also places unnecessary restrictions on access to crucial product information.

“The display ban for vape creates significant obstacles for adult consumers seeking to make fact-based choices about the products they use. By preventing users from browsing or viewing product options at the point of sale, the ban directly impacts consumers’ ability to access key information and data about product quality, nicotine content, and flavor profiles—all critical factors in making informed purchasing decisions,” said MVA President Khairil Azizi Khairuddin.

“Beyond the practical limitations, by forcing vape products out of sight, the ban sends a stigmatizing message, implying that vape is socially unacceptable. This could deter smokers from making the switch to vape, leaving them feeling ashamed for even considering a less harmful alternative to smoking. It is demoralizing for those who are genuinely seeking a way to quit smoking, and it further isolates them from the harm reduction support they need.”