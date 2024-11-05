U.K. Tobacco and Vapes Bill Introduced Today

The U.K. government will introduce its Tobacco and Vapes Bill in Parliament today. The legislation involves some of the world’s strictest anti-smoking rules, including a measure banning younger people from smoking. However, the government abandoned plans for a ban on smoking outside pubs and cafes after concerns were raised about the impact on the hospitality industry.

The proposed legislation gives the government power to ban smoking outside specific outdoor spaces such as children’s playgrounds, schools and hospitals. But the plans will be subject to consultation.

The previous government had announced similar measures to create the first smoke-free generation. However, those plans failed to become law before the general election in the summer when the party lost power.

The new legislation ensures that anyone aged 15 this year, or younger, will be banned from buying cigarettes, and aims to make vapes less appealing to children.

“This government is taking bold action to create the first smokefree generation, clamp down on kids getting hooked on nicotine through vapes, and protect children and vulnerable people from the harms of second-hand smoke,” said Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting in a statement.

Britain banned smoking in almost all enclosed public spaces, including bars and workplaces, in 2007.

Cancer Research UK said this led to an estimated 1.9 million fewer smokers, and research in the British Medical Journal estimated there were 1,200 fewer hospital admissions for heart attacks the following year.