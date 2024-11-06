EU Tobacco Strategy Failing: Critics

Restrictive policies on safer nicotine alternatives are hindering progress in the EU’s battle against smoking, according to Smoke Free Sweden.

A recent analyses by the group revealed that, at current rates, the EU will not meet its “smoke free” target for another 76 years.

Smoke Free Sweden contrasts the situation in Sweden, where regulatory accommodation of a lower-risk nicotine products—snus—has led to record-low smoking rates, with that in the remainder of the EU, where snus is banned and regulators have cracked down on other alternative products, such as e-cigarettes and heat-not-burn products.

According to Smoke Free Sweden, widespread resistance to safer alternatives in other nations has pushed the EU’s average smoking rate five times higher than Sweden’s.

“It is time for the EU to recognize that restrictive policies on safer nicotine alternatives are costing lives,” said Delon Human, lead author of the report Missing The Target in a statement.

“The data clearly show that countries prioritizing harm reduction are achieving the smoke free goals that remain a distant dream for other member states. Only by embracing safer alternatives can the EU hope to reverse the current trends, save lives and achieve its long-awaited smoke free goal.”