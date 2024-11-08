Haypp Group Sales up by a Quarter

The Haypp Group reported net sales of SEK944.2 million ($87.98 million) for the third quarter of 2024, up 23 percent over the comparable 2023 period. At constant currency exchange rates, net sales increased by 25 percent.

Gross profit increased to SEK134.8 million, while adjusted EBIT for the third quarter increased to SEK33.1 million. In terms of volume, the company’s nicotine pouch business grew 42 percent.

“Haypp Group retained its strong business momentum in the third quarter of 2024 with net sales growth of 23 percent, the highest rate over the last two years driven by strong performances from all three divisions,” said Haypp Groups CEO Gavin O’Dowd in a statement.

“Moreover, the Insights business continues to develop as brand owners leverage Haypp Group’s unique and powerful consumer data.”

The company’s third quarter report is here.