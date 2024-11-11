Top Court Strikes Down Vape Import Ban

Mexico’s ban on imports of e-cigarettes and related products is unconstitutional, the nation’s top court ruled, reports Meganoticias.

The First Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation determined that the prohibition imposes excessive restrictions on commercial freedom of Philip Morris Mexico.

The ruling is limited to Philip Morris Mexico and does not affect similar products that could be brought to market in the future.

It protects Philip Morris Mexico from future restrictions and sets a legal precedent that could influence future litigation. The judgment specifies that this protection will be maintained until the government amends its General Import and Export Taxation Act.

According to the Mexican government, an estimated 938,000 teenagers have tried electronic nicotine delivery systems, and about 160,000 use them regularly

Despite the import ban, vaping has spread rapidly. In 2023, there were an estimated 2.1 million e-cigarette users in Mexico, compared with 975,000 in 2019.

The Philip Morris Mexico case stems from an October 2022 Supreme Court ruling that deemed some prohibitions on ENDS unconstitutional and allowed certain groups to apply for permission to continue the import and sale of these products.