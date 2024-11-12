Boredom, Relaxation Among Top Drivers of Teen Vaping

Boredom, relaxation and experimentation are the key drivers of teen vaping, according to new research from University of Michigan (U-M).

Published in Pediatrics, the study “Reasons for Vaping Among U.S. Adolescents” examined data from in-school surveys of U.S. students in eighth, 10th and 12th grades.

“Vaping has become the primary way that adolescents use nicotine,” said author Megan Patrick of U-M’s Institute for Social Research. “Understanding why adolescents vape is important for figuring out how to reduce and prevent nicotine use among teenagers.”

Of the 5,082 respondents, data showed relaxation was the most common reason cited, no matter the grade or frequency of vaping. Boredom landed in the top three reasons across frequency groups as well.

Among 12th graders who reported vaping near-daily, a third said they vaped to feel good or because it is more convenient than cigarettes. Less than 10 percent of that same group said vaping helped them quit smoking cigarettes.

Near-daily vaping in the past 30 days was reported by 1.7 percent of eighth graders, 4.2 percent of 10th graders and 7.8 percent of 12th graders. “Relaxation” emerged as the top reason for vaping, cited by nearly half of adolescents who vaped in the past year and over 70 percent of near-daily vapers.

The study stresses the importance of understanding the diverse reasons behind teen vaping, particularly the significant role of stress relief. Given that a large proportion of near-daily vapers use vaping to relax, incorporating mental health support into prevention programs is crucial.

“Our findings illustrate a shift over the past decade in the reasons adolescents vape, moving from experimentation to stress relief and relaxation, highlighting key areas for intervention,” Patrick said.

Other frequently mentioned reasons include “experimentation” and “boredom,” with “taste” also ranking high. Among near-daily vapers, significant numbers noted they vaped to “feel good” or because it is “more convenient than cigarettes,” with a smaller percentage aiming to “help quit cigarettes.”

“Among the adolescents who vape near-daily, 43 percent report that they vape because they are hooked or have to have it,” Patrick said. “The fact that so many adolescents feel addicted to nicotine is concerning. Another reason, reported by almost one in five near-daily vapers, was to manage their weight. Additional research is needed on this, but parents and health care professionals should be aware that many adolescents are vaping to try to lose weight or control their weight.”

The authors of the study argue that screening for stress and anxiety should be conducted alongside nicotine screenings to provide early intervention. These experts also noted a shift in why adolescents are vaping, as 2015 data listed relaxation as only the fifth most common reason.

They argue further research is needed to understand those adolescents vaping for weight management—reported by nearly a fifth of 12th graders who vaped near-daily.

The research was funded by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism and the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

