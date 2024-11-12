Ondato Launches Age-Verification System

Ondato has launched a reusable age-verification solution, called OnAge.

The technology is designed to streamline age-restricted access and ensure user anonymity for digital platforms. Combining AI device recognition with biometric algorithms, the system enables companies to determine the ages of their users with 98.7 percent to 100 percent accuracy and use the results of the verification for subsequent visits, eliminating friction in granting users repeat access, according to Ondato.

Because the system retains only the user’s age eligibility status after verification, it complies with the strictest privacy and security standards. In addition, OnAge can be implemented into any website or app without requiring additional downloads from users.

“We’re excited to launch OnAge as a response to both regulatory needs and user demands for a more seamless, secure age-verification solution,” said Liudas Kanapienis, CEO and co-founder of Ondato.

“Our OnAge solution combines cutting-edge AI and biometric technology to ensure age compliance in a way that doesn’t compromise user experience or data privacy while keeping verification costs lower than other similar solutions. By introducing reusable verification, we’re making it easier for companies to protect minors while offering users a smoother, faster process.”

One of the advantages of OnAge is reusable verification, which allows businesses to save costs and spares customers the hassle of repeated verification each time they want to access restricted content or services.

After verifying their age once, users can create a four-digit PIN to access age-restricted content for a specified period, as set by the platform.