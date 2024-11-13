Juul Labs Appoints Managing Director

Juul Labs has appointed Melissa Wisdom as its new managing director.

Wisdom comes from the Stonegate Group, where she served as chief commercial officer. Prior to that, she also served as a commercial director at Diageo, and held senior positions at prominent national and global brands.

In her new role, Melissa will oversee all of Juul Labs U.K commercial activities as the company seeks to bring its next-generation product technology to more parts of the world.

“Joining Juul Labs as its new managing director is an exciting opportunity to contribute to the company’s bold vision for the future—one where long-term success is achieved through responsible innovation and investment in high-quality, scientifically-supported products,” said Wisdom in a statement.

“I look forward to advancing Juul’s commercial objectives across this rapidly changing industry to ensure we are delivering the best possible alternatives for adult smokers, whilst taking serious action to prevent underage access to and appeal of our products.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Melissa Wisdom as Juul Labs’ new managing director,” said Juul Labs CEO, K.C. Crosthwaite. “Melissa’s extensive commercial experience and her commitment to responsible growth in consumer markets make her an invaluable addition to the team.

“With new U.K. legislation coming down the track and the regulatory environment evolving in many markets, Melissa’s leadership will play a pivotal role in advancing our efforts to drive tobacco harm reduction by offering adult smokers high-quality product technology designed specifically to help them move away from traditional cigarettes.

“I am confident that Melissa will be a huge asset at this exciting time of opportunity for the company.”