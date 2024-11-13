Pyxus Posts ‘Solid’ Quarter

Pyxus International announced results for its fiscal quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024.

“We are pleased to report a solid first half, establishing the necessary foundation to achieve strong full-year results,” said Pyxus President and CEO Pieter Sikkel in a statement.

The company reported second-quarter sales and other operating revenues of $566.3 million compared to $624.3 million for the prior fiscal year’s second quarter. The change versus the prior year primarily reflects a shift in timing of certain shipments, a portion of which were accelerated into the company’s first quarter of the current fiscal year, with shipments being delayed out of the second quarter being expected to benefit second-half results.

The 9.3 percent reduction in second-quarter revenue compared to the prior-year second quarter was the result of a volume decline of 23 percent, partially offset by a 14.5 percent improvement from pricing driven by cost increases.

The company’s reported gross profit was $75.4 million in the second quarter compared to $88.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. This reduction was associated with the shipment of inventory purchased during El Nino market conditions in South America.