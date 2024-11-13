Stakeholders Mark Start of Brazilian Tobacco Harvest

Public authorities and representatives of the tobacco supply chain celebrated the Sixth Official Opening Ceremony of the Tobacco Harvest at the Afubra Expoagro Park in Rio Pardo, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil.

Afubra President Marcilio Drescher said that, following the recent short crop (see “The Great Scramble”), the sector is anticipating a normal year in terms of quality and productivity. “However, the crop is marketed after harvest and we feel anxious and hopeful in expectation for a good price,” he added.

SindiTabaco president Valmor Thesing stressed the economic significance of tobacco to the state, and the importance of the integrated tobacco production system. “The opening of the tobacco harvest is a joyful and rejoicing moment that emphasizes the relevance of the tobacco supply chain,” he said in a statement. “It is a century-old crop that generates income and employment, brings in foreign currency and generates taxes.”

Rio Grande do Sul produces 43 percent of all tobacco in southern Brazil, which in the 2023-2024 growing season harvested 508 million kg. In Rio Grande do Sul alone, tobacco employs almost 70,000 farmers in approximately 200 municipalities.

Clair Kuhn, secretary of agriculture, livestock, sustainable production and irrigation, highlighted the availability of new financial resources to help growers with irrigation. “Tobacco farmers have never had the chance to get resources from the government. Now they have that opportunity,” said Kuhn. According to the secretary, 264 projects have already been approved, with an additional 400 undergoing evaluation.