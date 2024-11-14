22nd Century Net Loss Widens

22nd Century Group reported net revenues of $5.9 million for the quarter that ended Sept. 30, 2024, down from $7.9 in last year’s comparable quarter. Net loss increased to $3.6 million, compared with $2.2 million in the 2023 quarter.

“Having joined this company just under a year ago, we have transitioned from a purely financial focus to the next phase of 22nd Century Group’s turnaround plans, which includes deploying our extensive asset base of manufacturing, brand, customer relationship and distribution resources to build a sustainable and self-funding growth business,” said Chairman and CEO Larry Firestone in a statement.

“While the third quarter results reflect the operational adjustments that I spoke to on our last report intended to address underperforming results in the filtered cigar business, we remain focused on our goal of EBITDA breakeven results in the first quarter of 2025. We expect that the changes in our core CMO business will drive revenue growth going forward at appropriate margin levels.

“I am also excited to announce that we are now moving ahead on our plans to launch additional products, including VLN SKUs within key customer brand families, as part of our drive to expand the distribution of reduced nicotine content cigarettes manufactured by 22nd Century.

“Adding VLN within other brand families is a straightforward way to reduce our time to market, increase consumer awareness and expand the VLN footprint. This is really the beginning for 22nd Century as the synchronicity between the CMO business and VLN is progressing as planned and is the foundation for our growth plans for 2025 and beyond.”