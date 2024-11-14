Net Sales up at Scandinavian Tobacco

Scandinavian Tobacco Group (STG) reported a 7.1 percent increase in net sales to DKK2.4 billion ($338.94 million) for the third quarter of 2024, with an EBITDA margin before special items at 23.4 percent. In a like-for-like comparison and excluding exchange rate developments, organic net sales decreased by 0.1 percent.

Discontinuation of distribution of third-party nicotine pouches in the U.S. impacted growth negatively by 1 percent. Growth in the company’s machine-rolled cigars and smoking tobacco and next generation products (NGP) segment was partly offset by a decline in STG’s handmade cigars and accessories business.

The NGP brand XQS increased 72 percent, though the absence of the distribution of nicotine pouches reduced category growth to 2 percent.

The decrease in the EBITDA margin was a result of STG’s investment to support growth of our its NGP portfolio, the currently lower profitability in Mac Baren and the comparison to a strong third quarter 2023.