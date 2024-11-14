Quartz and PCA Launch Dubai Cigar Show

Quartz Business Events is partnering with the U.S. Premium Cigar Association (PCA) to launch a premium cigar-focused trade show for the international market. The newly created World Cigar Show will take place in Dubai from Nov. 11-12, 2025.

“We are extremely excited to announce this partnership with the PCA. Perfectly located in Dubai, with the second busiest airport in the world, the World Cigar Show will allow exhibitors to meet a truly global audience,” said Dubai event director Colin Case in a statement.

“Our team will assist Quartz as an advisor with the experience of putting together our annual trade show in the United States and marketing partner to our associate membership manufacturers. This partnership is an example of a win-win where both entities can complement one another’s specialties to create something unique,” said PCA President Scott Regina.

The cigar market in Asia was valued at $2.4 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow by 6.8 percent by 2029.