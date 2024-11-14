Sophisticated Illegal Factory Dismantled in Spain

Authorities dismantled a large a large counterfeit cigarette factory in Spain’s Malaga province, reports Sur.

Guardia Civil officers confiscated 1,448 packs of counterfeit cigarettes from the facility, which operated 24 hours a day and distributed cigarettes throughout Spain. The illegal factory counterfeited four internationally known brands and had an estimated turnover of €4 million ($4.2 million) a month.

Police were impressed by the operation’s level of sophistication. The facility was powered by a self-contained generator and stored 500 liters of fuel. To avoid detection, the factory operators had soundproofed the generator and made an exhaust pipe to expel the gases.

In addition to the finished cigarettes, authorities confiscated a large amount of materials such as paper, filters and machinery, along with printing plates with the names of the commercial brands and packets ready to be assembled.