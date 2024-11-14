Sweden Achieves ‘Smoke Free’ Status

Sweden officially became “smoke free” on Nov. 13

Health data released by Sweden’s public health agency show that just 4.5 percent of the nation’s Swedish-born adults smoke—below the globally recognized benchmark of 5 percent for smoke free status.

At 24 percent, average smoking rates in Europe are five times higher than Sweden’s.

According to tobacco harm reduction activists, the Swedes’ success is the result of their pioneering policy approach to safer alternatives to cigarettes.

“This outstanding achievement marks a significant moment in global public health and stands as a testament to the progressive policies that have guided Sweden’s approach to tobacco control,” said Delon Human, leader of Smoke Free Sweden, in a statement.

“In the early 1960s, nearly half of Swedish men smoked. By embracing and encouraging the use of alternative nicotine products such as snus, oral nicotine pouches and vapes, Sweden has paved a clear path to a smoke-free society while safeguarding public health.

“They should serve as a beacon of hope for the rest of the world and as inspirational proof that a pragmatic, enlightened approach can deliver sensational public health gains and save lives.”