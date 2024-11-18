Thailand Launches Track-and-Trace System

Thailand is launching a track-and-trace system that allows smokers to verify the authenticity of their cigarettes by scanning a QR code, reports The Pattaya News.

According to authorities, the innovation enhances tax collection efficiency, promotes transparency, and ensures compliance with international standards.

Consumers can use smartphones to scan unique QR codes on cigarette excise stamps, accessing details such as the brand, manufacturer, tax payment date, shipment location and price.

Discrepancies between the displayed information and the product can indicate contraband or counterfeit goods. Such illicit products may not meet quality standards and could pose serious health risks due to unregulated ingredients, says the Thai government.

The system allows the public to report suspicious items directly to the Excise Department through a built-in whistleblowing feature.