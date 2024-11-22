Research: THR Plan May Save 400,000 Nigerian Lives

New research by leading international health experts has found that more than 400,000 Nigerian lives could be saved if policymakers adopt a progressive approach to tobacco harm reduction (THR).

The report, released on Nov. 19, outlines how integrating alternative nicotine products such as vapes and nicotine pouches into Nigeria’s tobacco control framework could dramatically reduce the nation’s smoking-related death toll.

According to the report, Saving 600,000 Lives in Nigeria and Kenya, 3.5 million Nigerians currently smoke, and each year 26,851 Nigerians die from smoking-related illnesses. While the World Health Organization (WHO) projects that smoking-related deaths will drop to 18,000 annually by 2060, experts argue that the number remains far too high.

By adopting THR strategies, the researchers estimate that the annual smoking-related death toll could be reduced to 7,600 by 2060, saving over 416,000 lives in the process.

“We have a clear opportunity to reduce the burden of smoking-related diseases in Nigeria significantly,” said Derek Yach, one of the report’s authors and former leader of the Foundation for a Smoke Free World. “By embracing safer alternatives like vapes and nicotine pouches, Nigeria can drastically lower smoking-related deaths and help people who smoke quit more effectively. Tobacco harm reduction is the key to saving lives and improving public health in Nigeria.”

The use of THR products has already been proven to reduce smoking rates in countries such as the UK, Sweden, Japan and New Zealand. In these nations, the widespread adoption of e-cigarettes and other nicotine alternatives has led to a marked decline in cigarette consumption, the leading cause of smoking-related diseases, according to an emailed press release.

“The success stories from other countries are undeniable,” said Dr. Delon Human, co-author of the report and founder of the African Harm Reduction Alliance. “In nations where tobacco harm reduction is embraced, smoking rates are dropping, and lives are being saved. Nigeria can achieve similar results by adopting a more inclusive tobacco control policy incorporating standard measures and access to these life-saving alternatives.”

The report calls on Nigerian policymakers to take bold steps in reducing smoking-related harm by considering the introduction of safer nicotine products into the national health strategy. Nigeria could make significant progress toward its public health goals by offering people who smoke alternatives that are far less harmful than combustible cigarettes.

“As Nigeria’s leaders continue to refine tobacco control measures, they have a unique opportunity to reduce smoking-related harm while empowering people who smoke with the tools to quit,” Yach added. “With the right policy choices, Nigeria can not only improve the health of its citizens but also set an example for the rest of Africa.