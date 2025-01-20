Stock Buybacks Underway

Several large tobacco industry stalwarts have continued with stock buyback programs this week.

British American Tobacco announced the repurchase of 134,079 ordinary shares at an average price of 2,904.6775 pence per share as part of its ongoing buyback program. This move is aimed at reducing the number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares and benefiting shareholders. Following the completion of this transaction, the company will have 2,208,154,745 shares outstanding, with 133,266,206 held in treasury, thereby impacting shareholders’ notifications under regulatory guidelines.

Imperial Brands PLC announced the repurchase and cancellation of 152,276 of its ordinary shares as part of its GBP 1.25 billion share repurchase program. This transaction, executed through Morgan Stanley on the London Stock Exchange, aims to reduce the overall number of shares in circulation, potentially enhancing shareholder value by increasing earnings per share.