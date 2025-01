China’s e-cigarette exports declined to $11 billion in 2024 according to the nation’s General Administration of Customs, a decline of 1.1% from the previous year.

The United States accounted for 36% of China’s exports ($3.7 billion), followed by the U.K. ($1.2 billion), South Korea ($717 million), and Germany ($677 million).

Chinese exports peaked at $19 billion in 2021 but have declined each year since due to comprehensive worldwide regulations.