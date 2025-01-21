FDA Tobacco Case Heads to Supreme Court

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Tuesday in a clash between RJR Vapor and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) centered around the rules in which the FDA can be challenged in court. The FDA argues that the Tobacco Control Act allows cases to be argued in one of three areas: in the D.C. Circuit, in the place where the plaintiff resides, or in the place where it has its principal place of business. RJR Vapor, a subsidiary of British American Tobacco based in North Carolina, however, is trying to challenge the FDA in the conservative U.S. Court of Appeals 5th Circuit based in Louisiana.

RJR Vapor filed a petition for review along with Avail Vapor, a Texas retailer, and by a trade association for Mississippi gas stations and convenience stores that sell RJR Vapor’s products— states that reside in the 5th Circuit. RJR’s North Carolina home resides in the 4th Circuit, which had previously turned their appeal against the FDA denial of applications aside. The 5th Circuit, however, previously ruled against the FDA denials, saying the government agency was sending companies on “a wild goose chase.”

RJR Vapor and the retailers argue the law states “any person adversely affected” can challenge the FDA, to include retailers within the 5th Circuit trying to sell RJR Vapor’s popular menthol-flavored Vuse brand e-cigarettes who could potentially go out of business. In 2016, the FDA rejected RJR Vapor’s application, saying the product would not be “appropriate for the protection of the public health.”

The FDA argues that its rulings are “always or nearly always” regulating the manufacturer and that any effects on retailers are indirect and thus irrelevant, and that allowing this case in the 5th Circuit would allow “ready evasion” and create incentives for “forum-shopping.” The FDA contends the stakes are high in this case, as the 5th Circuit’s previous ruling would allow manufacturers to get around federal restrictions and cherry-pick the courts where its cases would be heard.

The FDA approached the Supreme Court, and in October 2024, it agreed to hear the case. RJR Vapor argues the Supreme Court doesn’t have the authority to rule over “non-final” cases like this one to begin with, and wants the case dismissed without decision.