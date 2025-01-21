No Vape Ban in Luxembourg

While several neighboring countries and the European Commission are working toward banning vapor devices, Luxembourg is not.

“We are adopting an approach based on observation and analysis of measures taken abroad,” the nation’s Ministry of Health said. “This enables us to assess the impact of these initiatives and to determine what further action, if any, could be envisaged in Luxembourg.”

“From a health point of view, these products contain high doses of nicotine, encouraging rapid dependence, particularly among young people, and potentially leading them to other forms of tobacco consumption.”

However, the Ministry believes that “a ban targeting disposable vapes alone would be limited in its effectiveness,” and is instead calling for a global approach that would include all electronic cigarettes and thus be “more coherent in addressing these issues.” The ministry says no studies have been carried out on the potential effect of vape sale bans in neighboring countries, and as it is, lower taxes mean that tobacco tourism is still very popular in Luxembourg.

A 2023 bill to change the law on tobacco products is currently in committee. The bill specifically concerns the withdrawal of certain exemptions for heated tobacco products and was amended to include regulation on nicotine pouches. The text aims to ban certain flavors and limit the nicotine content of these products, however, disposable electronic cigarettes are not included in the bill.