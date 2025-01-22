KT&G Opens Expanded Plant in Turkiye

South Korea’s leading tobacco company, KT&G, announced the completion of additional manufacturing facilities in Turkiye as part of a strategy to solidify its position as a global top-tier company. This is part of the company’s 2023 initiative to increase global sales by 50%.

The expansion in Turkiye added two new production facilities to the factory, increasing its total ground area by approximately 50% to 25,000 square meters. With the upgrades, the company’s four facilities can now produce up to 12 billion cigarettes annually, enabling KT&G to meet growing demand in North Africa and Latin America.

“By strengthening our production capabilities in Turkiye, we are taking significant steps toward becoming an unmatched global leader,” KT&G’s CEO Bang Kyung-man said in a statement. “We will continue to focus on our three core businesses while enhancing our competitive edge.”

KT&G has been expanding its global footprint since establishing its first overseas factory in Turkiye in 2008. The company is currently working on additional projects, including new factories in Indonesia and a facility in Kazakhstan, set to be completed this year.