PMI Considers Expansion in Egypt

Philip Morris International (PMI) has enjoyed success in Egypt with its IQOS heated tobacco product and is looking to expand to other smoke-free products in the market, said Tommaso Di Giovanni, vice president for International Communication and Engagement at PMI. With an estimated 15 million adult smokers in the country, IQOS has already made significant progress in providing a reduced-risk alternative to traditional cigarettes.

“We were—and we are—selling a product that causes diseases and is addictive: cigarettes,” Di Giovanni said. “Anyone who sells a product that causes disease and is addictive would like to do better,” stressing PMI’s dual responsibility to society and to the company itself.

He further emphasized that improving the health of adult smokers is not only a moral obligation but also a sound business strategy. “It’s a win-win for our company and for public health,” he explained, adding that addressing societal concerns can help PMI stay ahead of the competition while positively impacting global health.

“For us, the first goal of sustainability is to address the public health issues posed by cigarettes. The ultimate goal is to offer a portfolio of products that meets the diverse needs of the market while supporting sustainability goals.”