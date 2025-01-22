As the Trump Administration digs in, it has called for a regulatory freeze pending review across all agencies, citing five points:

(1) Do not propose or issue any rule in any manner, including by sending a rule to the Office of the Federal Register (the “OFR”), until a department or agency head appointed or designated by the President after noon on January 20, 2025, reviews and approves the rule.

(2) Immediately withdraw any rules that have been sent to the OFR but not published in the Federal Register, so that they can be reviewed and approved as described in paragraph 1, subject to the exceptions described in paragraph 1.

(3) Consider postponing for 60 days from the date of this memorandum the effective date for any rules that have been published in the Federal Register, or any rules that have been issued in any manner but have not taken effect, for the purpose of reviewing any questions of fact, law, and policy that the rules may raise.

(4) Following the postponement described in paragraph 3, no further action needs to be taken for those rules that raise no substantial questions of fact, law, or policy. For those rules that raise substantial questions of fact, law, or policy, agencies should notify and take further appropriate action in consultation with the OMB Director.

(5) Comply in all circumstances with any applicable Executive Orders concerning regulatory management.

Should actions be identified that were undertaken before noon on January 20, 2025, that frustrate the purpose underlying this memorandum, the administration modify or extend this memorandum, to require that department and agency heads consider taking steps to address those actions.