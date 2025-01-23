Consilium Sciences Announces Rebrand

Consilium Sciences, a leader in data-driven solutions for tobacco harm reduction, has announced an exciting milestone in its journey. Beginning February 1, 2025, the organization will operate under the name Sapphire Sciences, a move that reflects its expanded capabilities and long-term commitment to advancing public health.

The new name, “Sapphire,” is a nod to “Appropriate for the Protection of Public Health” (APPH), which emphasizes Sapphire Sciences’ dedication to delivering science-driven insights and innovative solutions that support the development of safer alternatives in the tobacco and nicotine space.

In response to evolving industry needs, Sapphire Sciences has broadened its service offerings, ensuring comprehensive support for clients navigating complex regulatory and scientific landscapes. Key areas of expertise include regulatory affairs, toxicology and chemistry, comprehensive product development, literature review and data science, and real-world data (RWD) and real-world evidence (RWE).

President and CEO Catherine Vick emphasized the company’s continued focus on scientific integrity and client collaboration. “This rebranding reflects our commitment to delivering reliable, impactful solutions that support innovation in tobacco harm reduction and public health,” said Vick.