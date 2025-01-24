England: Half a Million Fake Cigarettes Seized

The Hull (England) City Council announced that last week it seized more than 500,000 counterfeit cigarettes and vapor products from a property on Anlaby Road.

The council’s trading standards team and Humberside Police said it seized “266 pounds (121kg) of cigarettes and 500 vapes hidden in stacks of cardboard boxes.”

“Tobacco like this is about more than just cheap cigarettes or vapes,” Charles Quinn, city councilor said. “Products aren’t subject to any safety regulations – they could pose a significant fire risk and there’s simply no way to know what you’re actually buying.

“Research also shows they fund organized crime. There’s simply no place for these counterfeit products in our communities”.